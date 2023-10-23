Monday, October 23, 2023
TC Lola poses no direct threat to Fiji Group

Tropical depression TD01F which intensified further into a tropical cyclone overnight and named Lola (Category 1) poses no direct threat to the Fiji group.

According to the latest update issued by the Nadi Weather Office, the cyclone was located about 200 kilometres east-northeast off Santa Cruz Islands, north of Vanuatu and is moving southeast at about 14KM per hour.

TC Lola is expected to intensify into a category 2 system in the next 12 hours and develop further into a category 3 system in the next 24 hours while located to the far southern parts of the Solomon Islands and the northern parts of Vanuatu.

Gale force winds or stronger with expected speeds of 85 kilometres per gusting to 120KM per hour, heavy rain and thunderstorms is anticipated to affect the northern parts of Vanuatu as TC Lola tracks southwards.

According to the current analysis, TC Lola poses no direct threat to the Fiji Group.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
