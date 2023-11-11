Saturday, November 11, 2023
TD02F to drift towards Fiji early next week

A tropical disturbance, TD02F, was analysed near Solomon Islands today and is expected to drift towards Fiji by early next week.

The Nadi Weather Office says while the chances of TD02F to form into a tropical cyclone is low for today and tomorrow, it becomes moderate to high by Tuesday next week.

Heavy Rain Alert continues for the Northern Division, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups and  rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls likely to develop and become frequent over these areas from later tonight.

This is expected to spread over the rest of the country from later tomorrow.

A Strong Wind Warning is also currently in force for the land areas of Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, coastal areas from Sigatoka to Suva to Rakiraki, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, southern Bua, Cakaudrove and eastern Macuata and a Strong Wind Warning remains in force for all Fiji Waters.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
