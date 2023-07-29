Teenager held over nightclub outing death

A 19-year-old man is in Police custody over the alleged assault of a 25-year-old man in Suva on Friday morning.

The victim succumbed to the injuries later in the afternoon.

According to Police, the deceased whilst returning from a nightclub was allegedly assaulted by the suspect along Carnavon Street in Suva, where he fell over the railings and landed on the cement surface.

He was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital by relatives, and admitted up until he passed away.

Investigation into the unfortunate incident continues.