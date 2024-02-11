Tuesday, February 13, 2024
The win matters a lot after all criticism – Singh

Overwhelmed with emotion, Rewa’s Coach Roderick Singh shared how much the victory meant to him and the team, especially after a year filled with challenges and criticism.

“I thank God almighty for this game and this victory,” Singh commented with tears in his eyes as he spoke about the trials of the past year where Rewa didn’t secure any titles, facing widespread criticism.

“Personally for me, it means a lot because last year we did not win anything and there was a lot of criticism coming our way,”

Rewa OFC Winner

Singh thanked the Delta Tigers and the management for their faith in his leadership, especially when people called for his dismissal.

“What matters the most is that we are going to play the OFC League. And I thank the boys and the management for continuing to trust in me,” he said.

The coach also touched on the invaluable experience the OFC Champions League will offer to the team’s younger players like Dylan Shankar and Rabo, who are in their late teens.

Singh views the international exposure as an opportunity for their growth and development in football.

“Representing Fiji will be a huge exposure for our young boys…so this is where we want to be.”

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
