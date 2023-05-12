This is a political witch hunt: Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama claims his questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers in Suva on Friday is another political witch hunt and it is time to get away from political harassment.

Speaking in a video posted on the FijiFirst Facebook page, Bainimarama said resources are being wasted in this investigation and this should be used on people who need it the most.

Bainimarama was taken in for questioning in relation to another abuse of office allegation.

According to Police, the investigation is in relation to allegations that Bainimarama had approved the waiver of a process for the purchase of medical equipment worth over $500,000.

The matter was initially reported to FICAC and is now being investigated by the CID taskforce.