Three Fijians named in Highlanders squad

Three players who share links to Fiji have been named in the Highlanders 2024 Super Rugby Pacific squad.

Former All Blacks 7s flyer Jona Nareki has retained his spot in the squad after putting on a strong performance in the blue and yellow jumper this season.

Also new to the team, and adding depth to the outside back stocks, are the arrival of blockbusting winger and former Moana Pasifika star Timoci Tavatavanawai and Blues’ speedster Jacob Ratumaituvuki-Kneepkens.

Argentinian winger, Martín Bogado, fresh from the 2023 World Cup, will return to further his Super Rugby experience in New Zealand.

Some have already made brief appearances last season such as halfback Nathan Hastie, loose forward Oliver Haig, hooker Jack Taylor and midfielders Jake Te Hiwi and Matt Whaanga.

Several players have come through the John Jones Steel Highlander’s High Performance Programme such as first-five, Ajay Faleafaga, and loose forward Hayden Michaels.

Another former Blues player will add strength to the midfield in the form of Tanielu Tele’a who will be looking to get his career back on track after being hampered by injury in recent seasons.

Former Welsh international, Rhys Patchell, will bring his vital experience to the first five roles which will be good news for young pivots Cameron Millar and Ajay Faleafaga.

All Black Ethan De Groot will be joined in the forward pack by veteran loose forward and former Crusader Tom Sanders.

The team assembles on Thursday 23 November 2023.

Highlanders: James Arscott, Connor Garden-Bachop, Martín Bogado, Folau Fakatava, Ajay Faleafaga, Sam Gilbert, Nathan Hastie, Jacob Ratumaituvuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Jake Te Hiwi, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Josh Timu, Matt Whaanga, Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Nikora Broughton, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Mitchell Dunshea, Ethan De Groot, Oliver Haig, Billy HarmonMax Hicks, Fabian Holland, Luca Inch, Ricky Jackson, Ayden Johnston, Saula Ma’u, Hayden Michaels, Pari Pari Parkinson, Hugh Renton, Tom Sanders, Jack Taylor, Will Tucker, Sean Withy.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
