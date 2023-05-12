Tickets on sale for Drua’s remaining home games

Tickets are now on sale for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s remaining home games in Fiji.

The Drua take on the Moana Pasifika in the ‘Battle of the Pacific’ in Lautoka on 27 May and the Queensland Reds in Suva on 3 June.

These two games are crucial for the Fijian Drua in their charge towards a historic finals place in the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Shane Hussein, Fijian Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing said: “Our 16 th Player – the fans – make the difference at a Drua home game. Their passionate support is inspiring for our team, and we request fans to continue this incredible support for our final two matches in Fiji this season.”

“We invite everyone to roar with the Drua and bring us home for one last time this season in Lautoka and in Suva.”

“On the field, the best rugby players from the Pacific finally get to play in the Pacific for the first time ever, when our Drua take on Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park. And we’ll be in the Capital the following week, as the former Super Rugby Champions, the Queensland Reds play a match on Fijian soil for the first time.”

He said they have constantly enhanced the game day experience for fans, and everything from the giveaways at the gates, the pre-match and halftime shows, the music, colour and noise, is designed to make it a great day out for everyone.”

Tickets start from $20 for adults and kids for the match against Moana Pasifika and from $25 for adults and $20 for kids for Drua vs the Reds.

Tickets are available from the Fijian Drua website, from Jacks of Fiji outlets, as well as the Lautoka City Council and Fiji Sports Council office.