Tietjens to guide Ambassador All Stars

14 players from around the world and Fiji will participate together under Coach Sir Gordon Tietjens for the Ambassador All Stars team at the 14th McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka this month.

The players are uniquely selected by the 14 ambassadors of the tournament.

David Campese has selected Rico Syme, Waisale Serevi has picked Kyle Liebenberg, Jonah and Nadene Lomu’s selected player is Andrew Samuel.

Ben Gollings, Viliame Satala and Karl Te Nana have selected their sons- Woody Gollings, Viliame Satala Junior and Renata Robers Tenana.

Lote Tuqiri has picked young Aisake Peni, George Gregan has selected 2016 Olympic gold medallist Semi Kunatani, DJ Forbes has selected his nephew Jarell Luafalealo.

Bryan Habana has selected Kyle Brown, Rupeni Caucau’s pick is Sairusi Vunisa, Collins Injera has selected fellow Kenyan teammate Billy Ohiambo while this year’s ambassador Dan Norton has picked Belgium Captain Gapard Lalli and Tietjens has picked Fletcher Carpenter.

Each selected player has a local sponsor who was picked from a lottery and the sponsor’s name will be displayed on the back of the player’s jersey during the tournament.

The Coral Coast 7s will be played from 18-20 January at Lawaqa Park.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
