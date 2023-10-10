Time to reflect on growth and achievements

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow says as Fiji celebrates its 53rd anniversary today, it is a time to reflect on the growth, the achievements, and the journey of life that the nation and its peoples have been through over their history.

In her Fiji Day message, Darlow said, “Today is a special day in the calendar, as Fijians all around the country, and indeed throughout the world, join in unity to celebrate Fiji Day.”

“Just like when one feels joy in celebrating a close friend’s birthday, so Fiji’s close friends including Aotearoa New Zealand feel joy in celebrating Fiji’s ‘birthday’ too.”

She said it is also a time to consider the future too; the future of Fiji and of each Fijian.

“I know that Fijians will feel great pride for their nation when reflecting on the past and when considering what the future holds.”

“Kia whakatōmuri te haere whakamua (I walk backwards into the future with my eyes fixed on my past).”

“Fiji and Aotearoa New Zealand share a strong bond that traces back over generations of voyagers and nation builders. Today, we act in partnership to navigate the challenges of a modern and complex 21 st century world.”

Darlow said given our historic, geographic, cultural, and people-to-people bonds that have continued to strengthen over time, the two nations will continue to face the future together as friends.

“Even as our supportive rivalry on the rugby field continues.”

“As we take the time today to reflect on Fiji’s history and its future, Aotearoa New Zealand is proud to stand beside Fiji and to wish all Fijians a very happy Fiji Day 2023.”