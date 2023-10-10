Tuesday, October 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Time to reflect on growth and achievements

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow says as Fiji celebrates its 53rd anniversary today,  it is a time to reflect on the growth, the achievements, and the journey of life that the nation and its peoples have been through over their history.

In her Fiji Day message, Darlow said, “Today is a special day in the calendar, as Fijians all around the country, and indeed throughout the world, join in unity to celebrate Fiji Day.”

“Just like when one feels joy in celebrating a close friend’s birthday, so Fiji’s close friends including Aotearoa New Zealand feel joy in celebrating Fiji’s ‘birthday’ too.”

She said it is also a time to consider the future too; the future of Fiji and of each Fijian.

“I know that Fijians will feel great pride for their nation when reflecting on the past and when considering what the future holds.”

“Kia whakatōmuri te haere whakamua (I walk backwards into the future with my eyes fixed on my past).”

“Fiji and Aotearoa New Zealand share a strong bond that traces back over generations of voyagers and nation builders. Today, we act in partnership to navigate the challenges of a modern and complex 21 st century world.”

Darlow said given our historic, geographic, cultural, and people-to-people bonds that have continued to strengthen over time, the two nations will continue to face the future together as friends.

“Even as our supportive rivalry on the rugby field continues.”

“As we take the time today to reflect on Fiji’s history and its future, Aotearoa New Zealand is proud to stand beside Fiji and to wish all Fijians a very happy Fiji Day 2023.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

More than 400 celebrate Fiji Day in...

More than 400 northerners stood in unity under the Noble Banner B...
2023 IDC

Matau dedicates goal to Coach Swamy...

Nadi striker Eneriko Matau who scored a late leveler in Nadi's 2-2 ...
2023 IDC

Change in game structure helps Nadi...

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy revealed that a change in their game structu...
2023 IDC

Draw in opening clash disappoints R...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh expressed his disappointment after their ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

More than 400 celebrate Fiji Day...

News
More tha...

Matau dedicates goal to Coach Sw...

2023 IDC
Nadi strik...

Change in game structure helps N...

2023 IDC
Nadi coach...

Draw in opening clash disappoint...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Nadi holds Rewa in IDC thriller

Football
Nadi held ...

Patience and self-belief was the...

2023 IDC
Ba coach M...

Popular News

Failure to defend DFPL motivates...

2023 IDC
Failure to...

Nine for Fiji Bati debut in PNG

NRL
Nine playe...

Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup...

Rugby
Skipper Cu...

Bainimarama, Qiliho judgement ne...

News
Resident M...

Kumar joins Kulas for internatio...

Football
Australia-...

Local support key ahead of Portu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

More than 400 celebrate Fiji Day in North