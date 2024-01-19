Friday, January 19, 2024
Top guns remain unbeaten in Coral Coast 7s

Defending champions Army, last season’s finalist Fire, Fiji Babas and New Zealand Development ended Day 1 of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka unbeaten after winning both their pool matches.

Army thrashed Pacific Nomads of Australia 45-12 in their first match before overcoming Nadroga based club Ratu Filise 19-12.

Fire posted a 17-0 win over Dominion Brothers in their second match after accounting for the USA Falcons 22-5 earlier on.

The Fiji Babas outclassed Tubarua Highlanders 33-0 before being put to the test by Tabadamu and escaping with a 17-12 win.

The Tomasi Cama coached New Zealand Development impressed in their 24-12 win over the Ambassador All Stars and managed to sneak away with a 17-15 win over the Ravuka Sharks.

Round 3 matches and the quarterfinals in the men’s, women’s and youth categories will be played today at Lawaqa Park.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
