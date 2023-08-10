Top marksman Zahid jets in for BOG

Seasoned campaigner Abbu Zahid has flown in from New Zealand to boost Rewa’s campaign in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants which kicks off in Nadi tomorrow.

The former national rep moved to New Zealand after the Fiji FACT, leaving a vacuum in the Delta Tigers attacking force.

His return will come as a boost as he was the team’s top scorer in the DPL and the Fiji FACT.

Zahid will lead the attack with youngsters Epeli Valevou, Josaia Sela, Asivorosi Rabo and Captain Setareki Hughes.

Extra Supermarket sponsored Rewa opens its campaign against neighbours Concrete Dynamic Limited / Rams Cleaning Services Suva at 1.30pm.

Rewa squad– Mohammed Alam, Peniame Drova, Rishab Khan, Mervin Chand, Patrick Joseph, Neemish Prasad, Abbu Zahid, Setareki Hughes, Iosefo Verevou, Gabriel Matanisga, Madhwan Goundar, Tevita Waranaivalu, Epeli Valevou, Josaia Sela, Delon Shankar, Samuela Nabenia, Monit Chand, Joseva Ravula, Asivorosi Rabo, Iowane Matanisiga, Epeli Loaniceva, Ayush Chand.