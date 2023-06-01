Toppling Drua at home will be tough: Vunivalu

Fijian-born Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu believes beating the Fijian Drua at home will be tough for them in Round 15 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

“It will be a big game in Fiji – they’ve been showing up playing at home,” Vunivalu told rugby.com.au.

“We need to focus on ourselves and we know what game plan to bring to shut them off. “

“I have full confidence in the team that we can go there and get the job done.”

Scoring 15 tries in 26 Reds appearances in an injury-interrupted code switch in 2021 from the NRL, Vunivalu said he is feeling more confident about his body and his role in the team.

“I’m starting to get confidence, understanding around the park when to come in,” the 27-year-old said.

“The coaches here have been telling me I’ve got to look for balls or look for options off nine and 10 and it’s been working really well.”

The Reds vs Drua match will kick off at 4.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.