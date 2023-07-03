Monday, July 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tough choices had to be made: Naidu

Fiscal Committee chair and prominent lawyer, Richard Naidu says the Government had to raise Value Added Tax (VAT) to 15 per cent as it was poorly funded and needed strong revenue policies to meet challenges.

Speaking to FijiLive, Naidu said the Government had no way out and this was one way that Government could be better funded in the next financial year.

Naidu said they have identified priorities areas in the health care sector and the Water Authority of Fiji and there will be new investments into these areas.

He said the Fiscal Review Committee had suggested that the zero-rating be taken away from the selected products and replaced with targeted support for the low income households, which did not come through.

“Clearly the Government has thought about that and decided that the better way to support zero- rated on selected basic good items.”

“Unfortunately, the 15 per cent VAT on everything else is just something that had to happen,” he said.

Also, when questioned on the Government forecast for the next financial year, Naidu hopes the data provided to the Government by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is consistent with the data provided to the Fiscal Review Committee during its findings.

“I am hoping that the data is accurate and will work out as projected,” he added.

Government hopes the increase in VAT to 15 per cent will potentially rake in $650 million in revenue.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Follow channel of complaints, Chand...

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand has strongly co...
Football

Kulas to play Solomon Islands in FI...

The Digicel Kula Girls will feature in the International Friendlies...
Business

Govt commits to keep Fiji Airways f...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his Government is committed to ...
Rugby

Blues sign Cotter for two years

The Blues have signed former Flying Fijians mentor Vern Cotter as t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Follow channel of complaints, Ch...

News
Permanent ...

Kulas to play Solomon Islands in...

Football
The Digice...

Govt commits to keep Fiji Airway...

Business
Prime Mini...

Blues sign Cotter for two years

Rugby
The Blues ...

$1 billion needed to service pub...

News
Fiji will ...

Payment of expat coaches to cont...

2023-24 National Budget
The Fiji G...

Popular News

T/Naitasiri moves up to seventh ...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Govt prioritises health sector i...

News
The Fijian...

FRU doesn’t need Govt assistance...

2023-24 National Budget
Minister f...

Kamikamica returns to face Panth...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Valemei gets double as Cowboys c...

NRL
Fijian win...

Tavua holds star studded Suva in...

Football
Bottom pla...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Follow channel of complaints, Chand tells Seeto