Monday, July 31, 2023
Tough sentences for hard drugs duo

The Lautoka High Court has sentenced both Joseph Abourizk to a 16 years’ imprisonment while the former Taxi driver Josese Muriwaqa to 15 years imprisonment term.

Both will have to serve a 10 years prison sentence, before they can be eligible for parole.

Both the accused were convicted and sentenced in 2016, however, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution had sought a tougher penalty of 25 years, with a non-parole period of 20 years.

Presiding Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge says the sentences imposed on Abourizk and Muriwaqa will serve as a reminder to all that Fiji is determined to safeguard its borders from drug-related activities and protect its citizens from the damaging effects of the drug trade.

The case dates back to 2015, when authorities discovered the duo in possession of a staggering 49.9 kilograms of cocaine near Vuda Point in Lautoka, with an estimated value of $15 million.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
