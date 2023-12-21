Tourism earnings projected to hit $3.2B

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says tourism earnings for this year is likely to hit $3.2 billion with only ten days remaining to end 2023.

Based on projections, Gavoka said visitor numbers is likely to hit 900,000 and Government is adamant to grow this number to over one million next year.

Gavoka said this would translate to about $3.5 to $3.7B in revenue, for 2024.

According to the Reserve Bank of Fiji, visitor arrivals are expected to be 4 percent higher than 2019 and reach a new record.

Gavoka said this means the post-pandemic economic recovery in Fiji is now complete, as the economy has returned to the 2019 level of GDP.

He said the spillover of higher tourist arrivals increased consumption spending and boosted aggregate demand.