TSLS signs MOU with Engineers Fiji

There is an increasing need for diploma and post-degree holders in the engineering profession in Fiji to meet industry demands.

This was highlighted by the Engineers Fiji Vice-President, Terence Erasito at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service, this morning.

Erasito said these partnerships would foster collaboration benefiting aspiring engineers, the engineering industry, and addressing its workforce needs.

He emphasized that this will enable constructive information and data sharing, ultimately improving the quality of scholarship intakes and the allocation of awards for engineering programs.

Under this agreement, Engineers Fiji will advise TSLS on a yearly basis regarding the types of engineering programs required and the number of awards to be allocated.

TSLS Chief Executive Dr. Hasmukh Lal welcomed Engineers Fiji’s support for industry mentoring of sponsored students, leading to improved completion and pass rates, respectively.

TSLS has awarded 5001 scholarships to engineering students from 2014 to date.

There are 505 scholarship awards available in the 2024 academic year for the engineering services priority area.