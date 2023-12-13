Wednesday, December 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

TSLS signs MOU with Engineers Fiji

There is an increasing need for diploma and post-degree holders in the engineering profession in Fiji to meet industry demands.

This was highlighted by the Engineers Fiji Vice-President, Terence Erasito at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service, this morning.

Erasito said these partnerships would foster collaboration benefiting aspiring engineers, the engineering industry, and addressing its workforce needs.

He emphasized that this will enable constructive information and data sharing, ultimately improving the quality of scholarship intakes and the allocation of awards for engineering programs.

Under this agreement, Engineers Fiji will advise TSLS on a yearly basis regarding the types of engineering programs required and the number of awards to be allocated.

TSLS Chief Executive Dr. Hasmukh Lal welcomed Engineers Fiji’s support for industry mentoring of sponsored students, leading to improved completion and pass rates, respectively.

TSLS has awarded 5001 scholarships to engineering students from 2014 to date.

There are 505 scholarship awards available in the 2024 academic year for the engineering services priority area.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Former information officer gets 9 y...

A 35-year-old, former Information Officer, at the Ministry of Infor...
News

Former Chief of Staff Col Sanday le...

Former Republic of Fiji Military Forces Chief of Staff Colonel (Ret...
News

Sharma ruling moved to next year

The ruling on the legal actions brought by former Solicitor-General...
Rugby

Culture drives Armstrong-Ravula to ...

Despite numerous offers from other franchises, Isaiah Armstrong-Rav...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Former information officer gets ...

News
A 35-year-...

Former Chief of Staff Col Sanday...

News
Former Rep...

Sharma ruling moved to next year...

News
The ruling...

Culture drives Armstrong-Ravula ...

Rugby
Despite nu...

RWC boosts Nasilasila ahead of n...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Krishna’s Odisha FC secure...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Popular News

Procedural outcomes achieved at ...

News
Negotiatio...

Don’t be complacent, Poli...

News
Vehicle ow...

Sowakula to make second start fo...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

No pressure on Gollings, says Ma...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

FRU begins hunt for new women...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Pair arrested with meth and cash...

News
A man and ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Former information officer gets 9 years for rape