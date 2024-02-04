Tuberi leads Kulas Olympic qualifiers campaign

Labasa defender Unaisi Tuberi will lead the Digicel Fiji Kulas in the OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers in Samoa next week.

She will be assisted by Ba striker Cema Nasau.

The Fijian Kulas are aiming to move one step up this year after going down to New Zealand in the final of the 2020 edition of the tournament in New Caledonia.

Head coach Angeline Chua expressed her satisfaction with the current squad after the team naming at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba last night.

“We have 23 players in the squad, including one overseas player Preeya Singh, we are happy to have her join us,” said Chua.

“The squad is a mix of top senior players from the South Pacific Games and the best performers from the Young Kulas Team.”

Australia based Koleta Likuculacula, Seruwaia Vasuitoga, and Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro will boost the side together with US-based Preeya Singh.

Chua said these players bring a wealth of experience, which greatly benefits the team.

She highlighted the positive bonding between both generations of players and the mentorship role of senior players in guiding the younger ones in terms of culture within the camp.

Chua added the team’s aim is to top their group in the qualifiers and emphasised the need to win all matches and score plenty of goals.

“This strategic approach is aimed at potentially facing defending champions New Zealand in the later stages of the competition.”

Fiji Kulas squad– Seruwaia Vasuitoga, Filomena Racea, Adi Litia Bacaniceva, Asela Cokansiga, Adi Anasimeci Manutawake, Cema Nasau, Koleta Matamanitvuto, Preeya Singh, Elesi Tabunase. Luisa Tamani Tamanitoakula, Kasanita Taufa, Pijila Kaliwaca, Evivi Buka, Unaisi Tuberi, Seruwaia Laulaba, Sofi Diyalowai, Narieta Leba, Ema Mareia, Angeline Rekha, Selai Grace Tikoisuva, Sisilia Kuladina, Mereseni Waqali, Sonia Alfred.