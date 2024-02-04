Sunday, February 4, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Tuberi leads Kulas Olympic qualifiers campaign

Labasa defender Unaisi Tuberi will lead the Digicel Fiji Kulas in the OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers in Samoa next week.

She will be assisted by Ba striker Cema Nasau.

The Fijian Kulas are aiming to move one step up this year after going down to New Zealand in the final of the 2020 edition of the tournament in New Caledonia.

Head coach Angeline Chua expressed her satisfaction with the current squad after the team naming at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba last night.

“We have 23 players in the squad, including one overseas player Preeya Singh, we are happy to have her join us,” said Chua.

“The squad is a mix of top senior players from the South Pacific Games and the best performers from the Young Kulas Team.”

Australia based Koleta Likuculacula, Seruwaia Vasuitoga, and Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro will boost the side together with US-based Preeya Singh.

Chua said these players bring a wealth of experience, which greatly benefits the team.

She highlighted the positive bonding between both generations of players and the mentorship role of senior players in guiding the younger ones in terms of culture within the camp.

Chua added the team’s aim is to top their group in the qualifiers and emphasised the need to win all matches and score plenty of goals.

“This strategic approach is aimed at potentially facing defending champions New Zealand in the later stages of the competition.”

Fiji Kulas squad– Seruwaia Vasuitoga, Filomena Racea, Adi Litia Bacaniceva, Asela Cokansiga, Adi Anasimeci Manutawake, Cema Nasau, Koleta Matamanitvuto, Preeya Singh, Elesi Tabunase. Luisa Tamani Tamanitoakula, Kasanita Taufa, Pijila Kaliwaca, Evivi Buka, Unaisi Tuberi, Seruwaia Laulaba, Sofi Diyalowai, Narieta Leba,  Ema Mareia, Angeline Rekha, Selai Grace Tikoisuva, Sisilia Kuladina, Mereseni Waqali, Sonia Alfred.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Back to back CVC win for Khan

Coach Babs Khan won his second straight Champion vs Champion title ...
Football

Lautoka wins third CVC title

Lautoka claimed its third Champion vs Champion title at Churchill P...
News

1705 green plants uprooted in North...

A total of 1705 green plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted...
Football

Narayan is new Referees Director

FIFA badge holder, Avinesh Narayan has been appointed the new Refer...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Back to back CVC win for Khan

Football
Coach Babs...

Lautoka wins third CVC title

Football
Lautoka cl...

1705 green plants uprooted in No...

News
A total of...

Narayan is new Referees Director...

Football
FIFA badge...

Govt is committed to gender equa...

News
Deputy Pri...

Ba makes 3 changes for CVC decid...

Football
Ba has opt...

Popular News

Bus accident lands two in hospit...

News
Two people...

Solo trio join Nadroga for new s...

Football
Nadroga ha...

Usher to pay homage to R&B m...

Entertainment
Usher is s...

Blues brace for MIB in CVC showd...

Football
No love wi...

New classrooms, facilities for N...

News
Around 1,2...

New legislation for MSME entrepr...

News
A new legi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Back to back CVC win for Khan