Tuisova out for several months, to undergo surgery

Fiji and Racing 92 centre Josua Tuisova is set to be out for ‘several months’ after picking up an injury to his left knee against England in Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Monday.

The 29-year-old is set to undergo surgery in the coming days, which will delay his debut for his new club having joined them from Lyon after finishing last season.

England flanker Tom Curry is accused of injuring Tuisova with a “violent” no-arms tackle.

Curry went unpunished with the tackle during the game but Tuisova had to leave the field and was replaced by Iosefo Masi.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
