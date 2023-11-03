Tuisue retains spot for Sharks clash

Flying Fijians loose forward Albert Tuisue has retained his spot in Gloucester’s starting team for their Gallagher Premiership Rugby clash against the Sale Sharks at Salford Stadium tomorrow.

Gloucester Director of Rugby George Skivington has made eight changes to the starting line-up, some forced through injury, some tactical while he interestingly keeps Tuisue in his XV.

Skivington explained the need for a competitive squad across a long Premiership season.

“We learnt a lot of lessons last year about dealing with bumps and bangs and the importance of having a really competitive squad.

“The squad is genuinely competitive and there’s a lot of conversations for me on a Monday about why lads are involved or not involved and if we get it right we’ll have lots of players coming in and out during the season.”

Freddie Thomas retains his place in the second-row, with Arthur Clark coming back into the pack alongside him.

Tuisue and his Gloucester will play the Sale Sharks at 7.45am.

Gloucester: Jake Morris, Jack Reeves, Chris Harris (C), Mark Atkinson, Alex Hearle, George Barton, Charlie Chapman, Val Rapava-Ruskin, Jack Singleton, Kirill Gotovtsev, Freddie Thomas, Arthur Clark, Albert Tuisue, Ben Donnell, Jack Clement.

Replacements: Santi Socino, Harry Elrington, Ciaran Knight, Cam Jordan, Harry Taylor, Micky Young, Max Llewellyn, Josh Hathaway.