Tuisue to start, prop Mawi benched

Flying Fijians loose forward Albert Tuisue has reunited with Gloucester to face Saracens in Round 3 of the Premiership Rugby competition tomorrow.

After his campaign with Fiji at the Rugby World Cup, Tuisue has been named in Gloucester’s starting line-up.

Cherry and Whites Director of Rugby George Skivington has made four changes to the starting XV that defeated Newcastle Falcons in treacherous conditions at Kingston Park last weekend.

In the back row, Zach Mercer and Captain, Lewis Ludlow, are joined by Tuisue, who makes his return to the team.

Meanwhile, Fijian prop Eroni Mawi also makes his return to the Saracens from World Cup duty as well.

He has been shifted to the bench with Ivan van Zyl, who also returns after suffering a broken finger in the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign.

Gloucester will take on Saracens at 6.45am at Kingsholm Stadium in England.

The teams:

Gloucester: Jake Morris, Alex Hearle, Chris Harris, Seb Atkinson, Ollie Thorley, George Barton, Stephen Varney, Jamal Ford-Robinson, George McGuigan, Kirill Gotovtsev, Freddie Clarke, Freddie Thomas, Albert Tuisue, Lewis Ludlow (C), Zach Mercer.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Harry Elrington, Ciaran Knight, Cam Jordan, Jack Clement, Charlie Chapman, Max Llewellyn, Josh Hathaway.

Saracens: Alex Goode, Sean Maitland, Alex Lozowski, Nick Tompkins, Alex Lewington, Manu Vunipola, Aled Davies, Tom Willis, Andy Christie, Nick Isiekwe, Hugh Tizard, Callum Hunter-Hill, Christian Judge, James Hadfield, Mako Vunipola (C).

Replacements: Sam Crean, Eroni Mawi, Alec Clarey, Ollie Stonham, Toby Knight, Ivan van Zyl, Olly Hartley, Tom Parton.