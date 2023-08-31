Thursday, August 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Turuva returns for Cowboys clash

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva has made his way back in the Penrith Panthers squad to face the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 27 of NRL on Saturday.

Panthers in a media statement confirmed that Turuva with Dylan Edwards, Mitch Kenny and Scott Sorensen are all on deck after being rested in Round 26.

Jack Cogger replaces the injured Jarome Luai (shoulder) having been a regular in the side since Round 14 in various roles.

Zac Hosking goes back to the bench and Luke Garner goes to the reserves.

Centre Izack Tago is listed among the reserves as he works his way back from the leg injury that has sidelined him since Round 20.

The defending champs will play the Cowboys at 5.30pm at BlueBet Stadium.

The teams:

Panthers: Dylan Edwards, Sunia Turuva, Tyrone Peachey, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jack Cogger, Nathan Cleary, Moses Leota, Luke Sommerton, James Fisher-Harris, Scott Sorensen, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo.

Subs: Soni Luke, Lindsay Smith, Spencer Leniu, Zac Hosking, Jaeman Salmon, Izack Tago, Thomas Jenkins, Luke Garner, Matt Eisenhuth.

Cowboys: Scott Drinkwater, Kyle Feldt, Zac Laybutt, Peta Hiku, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden, Chad Townsend, Jordan McLean, Reece Robson, Jason Taumalolo, Luciano Leilua, Heilum Luki, Reuben Cotter.

Sub: Jake Granville, Coen Hess, Griffin Neame, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Robert Derby, James Tamou, Brendan Elliot, Jack Gosiewski.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Mother of six graduates in hotel ma...

Elizabeth Alovetta Turaga couldn’t contain her tears as she walked ...
News

Sole bread winner overcomes obstacl...

38-year-old Anjeni Devi Prasad has struck the right balance between...
Rugby

One task at a time, says Raiwalui

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have shifted their focus towards thei...
Rugby

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby Emil...

Former Fiji 7s extended squad member and Fijian Drua flanker Rusiat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mother of six graduates in hotel...

News
Elizabeth ...

Sole bread winner overcomes obst...

News
38-year-ol...

One task at a time, says Raiwalu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby E...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Poor defending was a letdown, sa...

Football
Fiji Coach...

Stand strong, work together, chi...

News
Bau High C...

Popular News

Mother of six graduates in hotel...

News
Elizabeth ...

Fiji loses to Tahiti, faces Tong...

Football
Fiji will ...

Politicians should not be barred...

News
Former Pri...

IVDP formulation needs a holisti...

News
Minister f...

MGM creates history, wins Deans ...

Rugby
Underdogs ...

Development requires open dialog...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Mother of six graduates in hotel management