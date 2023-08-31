Turuva returns for Cowboys clash

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva has made his way back in the Penrith Panthers squad to face the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 27 of NRL on Saturday.

Panthers in a media statement confirmed that Turuva with Dylan Edwards, Mitch Kenny and Scott Sorensen are all on deck after being rested in Round 26.

Jack Cogger replaces the injured Jarome Luai (shoulder) having been a regular in the side since Round 14 in various roles.

Zac Hosking goes back to the bench and Luke Garner goes to the reserves.

Centre Izack Tago is listed among the reserves as he works his way back from the leg injury that has sidelined him since Round 20.

The defending champs will play the Cowboys at 5.30pm at BlueBet Stadium.

The teams:

Panthers: Dylan Edwards, Sunia Turuva, Tyrone Peachey, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jack Cogger, Nathan Cleary, Moses Leota, Luke Sommerton, James Fisher-Harris, Scott Sorensen, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo.

Subs: Soni Luke, Lindsay Smith, Spencer Leniu, Zac Hosking, Jaeman Salmon, Izack Tago, Thomas Jenkins, Luke Garner, Matt Eisenhuth.

Cowboys: Scott Drinkwater, Kyle Feldt, Zac Laybutt, Peta Hiku, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden, Chad Townsend, Jordan McLean, Reece Robson, Jason Taumalolo, Luciano Leilua, Heilum Luki, Reuben Cotter.

Sub: Jake Granville, Coen Hess, Griffin Neame, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Robert Derby, James Tamou, Brendan Elliot, Jack Gosiewski.