Turuva scores Panthers overpower Sharks

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva scored a try for the Penrith Panthers as they outclassed the Cronulla Sharks 28-0 in Round 22 of NRL at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday.

Five minutes into the game the Panthers took the lead and ran riot with three quick tries each from Jarome Luai, Isaah Yeo and Brian To’o which Nathan Cleary converted thrice.

The defending champs led 18-0 at the break.

Nine minutes into the second term, the Panthers went further ahead when Turuva finished off a superb team try to take the score out to 22-0.

The Panthers were reduced to 12 players when centre Tyrone Peachey was placed on report and sent to the bin in the 59th minute for dangerous contact.

Despite that, World Cup winning back-rower Liam Martin hammered the last nail in the Sharks’ coffin and Cleary’s conversion sealed the win.