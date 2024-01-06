Tuwai opens up about absence from 7s program

Dual Olympic gold medallist, Jerry Tuwai has opened up about his non presence in the Fiji 7s program this season.

Tuwai took to social media yesterday after Coach Ben Gollings told reporters after their training session in Sigatoka that Tuwai was not part of his squad and he would have to play in local tournaments if he wanted to be considered for selection.

In his post on Facebook, Tuwai wrote: Lots of questions that has been going on and I have to clear a lot of things about the rugby team environment and the roles we play as senior players.”

“What if we see something that is taking down our performance?? Should we keep our mouth shut and let everything goes down the drain?” he asked.

“All the sacrifices and everything that we have achieved as a rugby nation and all the blood, sweat and tears that my brothers before me fought for, that Fiji 7s is known today.”

Tuwai said he has played with great coaches and management with extraordinary players and leaders that have stood up for what is right and true.

“For nearly 10 years I have shouldered the call of my God and Nation. I have never complained or backed down. I have played with injury and pain and I have never given up.”

“I don’t mind not playing. There will come a time we will take our rest. Nothing lasts forever.”

“I’m still cheering at home with all my heart. I still cry when they lost a game.”

“The thing I’m trying to say is I’m out of the program because something I did that will benefit the team. “

He revealed the sacrifice he made that day (a day in training) cost him his place in the 7s program and what he wanted has happened.

Referring to Gollings, Tuwai said: “He is a good man and a great human being but the task that is given to him is more than he can handle.”

“The excuse they said for me to prove myself in the local tournaments. Nearly a decade of international tournaments and awards and trophies and championships is not enough??

“I have played under great leaders and I had the honour in leading our warriors into battle.”

“I don’t like doing a lot of talking but I have to defend my honour. I’m still happy I’m still cheering. I still have Fiji in my heart. Go Fiji Go.”

Meanwhile the Fiji men’s side has started its preparation for the upcoming Perth 7s in Australia and the players are camping and training in Sigatoka.