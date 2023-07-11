Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Two DFPL matches to be played on Saturday

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 12 fixtures have been confirmed.

Two matches will be played at two different venues on Saturday while three games will take place at three different venues on Sunday.

On Saturday, Labasa will host Suva at 1.15pm at Subrail Park while leaders Lautoka will take on Nadi at 7.30pm at Churchill Park.

On Sunday at 3pm, Nadroga will face Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Navua will travel to Garvey Park to feature against bottom-placed Tavua.

The match between neighbours Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, Lautoka and national marksman Sairusi Nalaubu continues to lead the golden boot race with 15 goals.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
