Two-high level visits from New Zealand

Fiji will host two high-level guests this week, as it looks to build a new chapter in the advancement of diplomatic relations and cooperation with New Zealand.

New Zealand’s recently appointed Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will be in Suva today and tomorrow to meet with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Henry Puna.

He will also visit a New Zealand development programme activity.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s highly anticipated visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and advance Fiji–New Zealand cooperation, as underpinned by the Duavata Partnership and outlined by our shared commitment to addressing common goals in climate change, economic resilience, and regional security and solidarity.

The bilateral meeting between Rabuka and Peters will be an opportunity to further strengthen and explore this partnership based on the national needs and priorities of the two nations; including in vital areas of development such as health, education and initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood of communities in Fiji.

Separately, the Māori King, Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki, is also undertaking travel to Fiji, and is expected to meet the President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, as well as Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

This will be the Māori King’s first official visit here.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
