Two more parties submit audited accounts

The Fijian Elections Office confirms receiving the audited accounts of the We Unite Fiji Party and the All People’s Party.

In a statement, the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said that the FEO has received the audited accounts from the We Unite Fiji Party, last Friday, July 14 and the All People’s Party audited accounts today.

Mataiciwa further stated that the New Generation Party has still not complied with the requirements of the law and is therefore given 14 days to show course why they should not be deregistered.

She said all audited accounts of political parties for the year ending 31 December 2022, can be accessed on the FEO website.