UEFA Foundation for children executive in Fiji

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Foundation for Children chief executive Urs Kluser is on a special visit to Fiji.

The visit serves to strengthen the bond between the two organisations, UEFA and Fiji Football Association to showcase the remarkable work being done in the country to empower children through football and promote social development.

The warm reception and collaborative spirit demonstrated the shared commitment to creating positive change for young people.

During this visit, the Fiji FA Just Play program team had the opportunity to share success stories and showcase the impact of their initiatives, reports Fiji FA Media.

They highlighted the transformative power of football in the lives of children, emphasising the program’s focus on fostering personal growth, social inclusion, and community engagement. Through engaging anecdotes and testimonials, the team conveyed the profound positive changes experienced by children involved in Just Play.

The visit also included collaborative discussions between the Just Play team and Kluser as both parties exchanged valuable insights, experiences, and best practices in using football as a tool for social development.

The discussions focused on strategies to enhance the program’s reach, effectiveness, and sustainability, ensuring that more children in Fiji can benefit from its positive impact.

The visit has strengthened the partnership between both organisations and fostered collaborative discussions to enhance the program’s impact while sharing commitments to creating positive change and improving the lives of children exemplifying the transformative power of sports in building a brighter future.

Klusher during his welcoming ceremony also got the chance to meet students of the Nadi Sangam School, who have been actively participating in the Fiji FA Just Play program.