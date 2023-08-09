Wednesday, August 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

UEFA Foundation for children executive in Fiji

Photo Courtesy: Matelita Vuakoso

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Foundation for Children chief executive Urs Kluser is on a special visit to Fiji.

The visit serves to strengthen the bond between the two organisations, UEFA and Fiji Football Association to showcase the remarkable work being done in the country to empower children through football and promote social development.

The warm reception and collaborative spirit demonstrated the shared commitment to creating positive change for young people.

During this visit, the Fiji FA Just Play program team had the opportunity to share success stories and showcase the impact of their initiatives, reports Fiji FA Media.

They highlighted the transformative power of football in the lives of children, emphasising the program’s focus on fostering personal growth, social inclusion, and community engagement. Through engaging anecdotes and testimonials, the team conveyed the profound positive changes experienced by children involved in Just Play.

The visit also included collaborative discussions between the Just Play team and Kluser as both parties exchanged valuable insights, experiences, and best practices in using football as a tool for social development.

The discussions focused on strategies to enhance the program’s reach, effectiveness, and sustainability, ensuring that more children in Fiji can benefit from its positive impact.

The visit has strengthened the partnership between both organisations and fostered collaborative discussions to enhance the program’s impact while sharing commitments to creating positive change and improving the lives of children exemplifying the transformative power of sports in building a brighter future.

Klusher during his welcoming ceremony also got the chance to meet students of the Nadi Sangam School, who have been actively participating in the Fiji FA Just Play program.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Government keen to work with BSP

The Coalition Government is keen on working together with the banki...
Rugby

Drua reps dominate Flying Fijians s...

The influence of Fijian Drua players will be massive for the Fiji W...
Rugby

Cotter joins Romania for World Cup

Former Flying Fijians mentor Vern Cotter has joined Romania’s coach...
2023 Battle of Giants

Goalie Rinish set to make his retur...

Experienced Navua goalkeeper Rinish is set to make his return in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Government keen to work with BSP...

Business
The Coalit...

Drua reps dominate Flying Fijian...

Rugby
The influe...

Cotter joins Romania for World C...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Goalie Rinish set to make his re...

2023 Battle of Giants
Experience...

Police to beef presence at DEANS...

News
Police is ...

FLP questions delay in accident ...

News
The Fiji L...

Popular News

Last state witness to take stand...

News
The Office...

Goalie Rinish set to make his re...

2023 Battle of Giants
Experience...

$10k boost for Delta Tigers

2023 Battle of Giants
Last seaso...

Grassroots dev is key says Austr...

Football
Australian...

Nadi secures sponsors for BOG

2023 Battle of Giants
Host Nadi ...

Tribunal to investigate Qiliho

News
The Consti...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Government keen to work with BSP