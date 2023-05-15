Uluinasau is DHL Impact Player of the Series

Fijiana 7s flyer Reapi Uluinasau has been named the DHL Impact Player for the 2022/2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after the final round of the women’s series.

The Vanua Levu lass was honoured for an outstanding performance during the event at the Centre des Congrès in Toulouse yesterday.

The 28-year-old grabbed the award for the player who demonstrated the most consistency and delivered the greatest impact against four key criteria – carries, offloads, line-breaks and tackles.

Uluinasau capped off her 2023 season with 78 tackles, 28 breaks, 76 offloads and 152 carries throughout the season.

Uluinasau also scored 28 tries in the 2022/2023 season.

Other awards include Rookie of the Year Award went to Jorja Miller of New Zealand, Top Try-scorer; Maddison Levi of Australia, Try of the Series was scooped by Rhona Lloyd of Great Britain, the Capgemini #hotstepper Award went to Black Fern 7s star Risi Pouri-Lane and Fair Play Award to Canada 7s.