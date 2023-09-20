UN Secretary-General lauds Fiji`s contribution

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed his appreciation for Fiji’s lead role and dedication to global affairs.

Guterres made the comments during his meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka ahead of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He also echoed Fiji’s active engagement within the UN.

“Fiji’s contributions have been invaluable in promoting diplomacy, peace and progress on the international front” Guterres said.

Rabuka’s presence at the UNGA underscores Fiji’s commitment to international cooperation and addressing challenges faced in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is expected to deliver his annual statement at the UNGA on Friday.

Rabuka is engaging in bilateral meetings with other world leaders and participate in various panel discussions and forums, further strengthening Fiji’s role in international diplomacy and cooperation.