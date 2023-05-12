Friday, May 12, 2023
Under 15 Boys to march into camp

A 21-member Digicel National Under 15 Boys Development team will march into camp on Monday.

Fiji Football Association Head of Development Sunil Kumar says players were identified from the McDonald’s Talent Development League.

Kumar added the camp will be held for a week and will break on Saturday.

“Most of the players were part of the team at the OFC U15 Boys Development Tournament in Auckland but we have identified some players who will join the boys in camp from Monday.”

“This is to evaluate the players as our aim is to continue developing these players for our future national team.”

“We want to create a player pathway for the boys to support the development of talented players throughout their football journey.”

“We will continue the centralised camp during school holidays,” Kumar said.

Under 15 players: Kanav Mani Gounder, Manasa Kubucaucau, Ratu Kavaia Tuvakaikoya, Jarryd Mario, Veleni Rasorewa, Abdul Jerrymaih Naviko, Rishal Shankar, Maikah Dau, Marika Uluinaceva, Avishaan Chand, Avichal Lal, Tukai Ravonokula, Melvin Prakash, Isoa Latui, Eremasi Doloka, Jone Loga, Ilaija Ravea, Vitoriano Wainibuli, Ratu Apenisa, Ayaan Prasad, Samuela Rawaitale.

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
