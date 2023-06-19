Vacant chiefly titles remain a concern

Hundreds of chiefly titles remain vacant and this is a matter of concern for the Government.

Speaking to FijiLive, Great Council of Chiefs Taskforce Team Leader Dr Jone Baledrokadroka said the team is highlighting this as a matter of concern during its consultations around the country.

Dr Baledrokadroka said this is why they have the Roko Tui Bau Ratu Timoci Tavanavanua as a member of the taskforce – to encourage that these positions be filled, right down to the Tokatoka (district), Mataqali (clan) and the Yavusa.

“Decisions have been forthcoming from participants during the GCC, a consultation… All that the Taskforce can do is note this and highlight it to the Government when we submit our final report later.”

Dr Baledrokadroka said they have conducted over 60 consultations around the country with District Councillors, the Soqosoqo Vaka Marama, other groups and with University students.

He said that the first GCC meeting on Bau Island last month was a strong indication of how the country needed to be united, inclusive and forward looking in the interest of all Fijians.

“We saw different religious groups, different groups of people around the country, gathering on the island to participate and witness the carefully crafted GCC meeting.”

Baledrokadroka added that a good governance structure, good leadership and transparency be established in the newly formed Bose Levu Vakaturaga.

Meanwhile, the GCC taskforce is conducting consultations this morning with the Lau Provincial Council at the Studio Six Hotel in Suva.