Thursday, December 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Valetini up for challenge, commends Tela

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua pivot Kemueli Valetini is ready to take on the mantle of leading his side next season in the absence of former fly-half Teti Tela.

With Caleb Muntz just returning to full training from an ACL injury suffered ahead of the Rugby World Cup this year and young Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula still learning the ropes, 29-year-old Valetini who was instrumental in the Drua’s wins against the Crusaders and Hurricanes last season told FijiLive he is ready to take charge.

“With Teti gone, it’s going to put, I wouldn’t say pressure, but a lot of responsibility on myself, and I feel I’m ready to take that responsibility,” Valetini said.

Valetini however paid tribute to the Tela who had led the Drua since its first season in 2022.

“Teti last year was really good for me, he helped me out a lot during the last season and guided me when I first got here, just to familiarize myself with how the boys played.

“He is going to be a massive loss for us in terms of experience, I think that’s one thing you can’t really buy these days and that’s his experience.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijian Drua launches its own travel...

The Fijian Drua today launched its very own travel booking website ...
Rugby

Fines-Leleiwasa recalls surreal Wal...

Scrum-half Issak Fines-Leleiwasa who shares links to Fiji has recal...
Rugby

Eddie Jones appointed Japan coach

Eddie Jones has been announced as the new coach of Japan, six weeks...
Rugby

Kuruvoli guides ‘tavale’...

Flying Fijian Simione Kuruvoli is helping guide his 'tavale' (cousi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian Drua launches its own tra...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Fines-Leleiwasa recalls surreal ...

Rugby
Scrum-half...

Eddie Jones appointed Japan coac...

Rugby
Eddie Jone...

Kuruvoli guides ‘tavale...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

80pc promises delivered: Kamikam...

News
Deputy Pri...

Executive jet managed by US Stat...

News
The execut...

Popular News

Search begins for new Flying Fij...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

National Development Plan by May...

News
Fiji’s thr...

Executive jet managed by US Stat...

News
The execut...

Sustainable growth expected, say...

News
Fiji's eco...

United Sangam retains Lautoka Le...

Football
A star-stu...

India assists in building of Spe...

News
India will...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Vueti Kadavu Youth Festival