Valetini up for challenge, commends Tela

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua pivot Kemueli Valetini is ready to take on the mantle of leading his side next season in the absence of former fly-half Teti Tela.

With Caleb Muntz just returning to full training from an ACL injury suffered ahead of the Rugby World Cup this year and young Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula still learning the ropes, 29-year-old Valetini who was instrumental in the Drua’s wins against the Crusaders and Hurricanes last season told FijiLive he is ready to take charge.

“With Teti gone, it’s going to put, I wouldn’t say pressure, but a lot of responsibility on myself, and I feel I’m ready to take that responsibility,” Valetini said.

Valetini however paid tribute to the Tela who had led the Drua since its first season in 2022.

“Teti last year was really good for me, he helped me out a lot during the last season and guided me when I first got here, just to familiarize myself with how the boys played.

“He is going to be a massive loss for us in terms of experience, I think that’s one thing you can’t really buy these days and that’s his experience.”