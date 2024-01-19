Friday, January 19, 2024
Visitor arrival surpasses 900k target

In 2023, a record-breaking 929,740 visitors travelled to Fiji.

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism said this is up by 46.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2022 (636,312 visitors) and a growth of four percent compared to the pre-pandemic arrivals in 2019 (894,389 visitors).

Markets such as Australia, New Zealand, United States and Canada have exceeded past years.

According to the Reserve Bank of Fiji, consumption activity is being upheld by increased tourism activity, rising incomes and higher remittance inflows.

The Central Bank said partial indicators for investment (banks’ new lending for investment, value of work put-in-place, number of building permits issued) have shown signs of recovery, but at a gradual pace.

RBF said economic activity has been healthy despite persistent headwinds.

Fiji’s foreign reserves are adequate at $3.4 billion as at the end of December, sufficient to cover 5.7 months of retained imports of goods and services.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
