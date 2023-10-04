Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Vosanibola fronts court on corrupt charges

Former Opposition Member of Parliament, Peceli Vosanibola fronted the Magistrates Court in Suva yesterday charged with corruption related offences.

Vosanibola is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He is alleged to have breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014 when he claimed travel and accommodation allowances, he was not entitled to.

Vosanibola is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Navuloa Village, Bureta, in Ovalau, Lomaiviti, and allegedly obtained $19,749.50 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The matter has been adjourned to 17 October for mention.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
