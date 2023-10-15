AG appointment breaches the Constitution: Koya

FijiFirst Member of Parliament, Faiyaz Koya says the appointment of Filimoni Vosarogo as the Attorney-General breaches Section 96(2)(b). of the 2013 Constitution.

Speaking to FijiLive, Koya said the Attorney-General must have a minimum of 15 years of post-admission experience and must not have been found guilty by the Independent Legal Services Commission (ISLC).

Koya said Vosarogo was found guilty by the ISLC in 2013 and 2017 and has received multiple sanctions.

He said, based on this information, he is not qualified to be the Attorney-General under the Constitution.

“It is crucial that their understanding of the law is comprehensive and complete, and must ensure that the Government is always in compliance with the law.”

“It has been noticed that there may be a lack of understanding regarding the Constitution among the Prime Minister’s advisors.”

“The Constitution is the supreme law, and the Coalition Government must understand that it must always comply with the Constitution and there is no way that this can be circumvented. The appointment of Hon. Vosarogo as Attorney-General is a clear violation of the Constitution,” Koya added.

FijiLive has reached out to the Vosarogo for a comment.