Vunivalu, Ravai score in Reds loss

Fijian flyer Suliasi Vunivalu and robust Fijian prop Peni Ravai scored a try in the Queensland Reds 32-24 loss to the NSW Waratahs in Round 11 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Waratahs hooker David Porecki opened the scoring in the sixth minute from a five-metre maul and Ben Donaldson converted before the Reds did the exact same six minutes later with number Matt Faessler reeling off the back of one of their own and Lawson Creighton converted to equalise at 7-all.

A set piece play from Gordon allowed an unmarked Taleni Seu to cross for Waratahs second try and Donaldson converted before Creighton kicked a penalty for the Reds.

Six minutes from the break Suliasi Vunivalu burrowed over from the base of a ruck after his side managed 12 phases inside their opposition’s 22m line to give the hosts their first lead and Creighton converted.

Minutes before the break, Donaldson slotted a penalty to hold the scoreline at 17-17 at half time.

The Tahs came out strong in the second spell scoring early through Foketi and Harry Johnson-Holmes but Donaldson converted once and later kicked a penalty.

A late Peni Ravai try sweetened the deficit for the Reds in the 81st minute.