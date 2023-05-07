Sunday, May 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Vunivalu, Ravai score in Reds loss

Fijian flyer Suliasi Vunivalu and robust Fijian prop Peni Ravai scored a try in the Queensland Reds 32-24 loss to the NSW Waratahs in Round 11 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Waratahs hooker David Porecki opened the scoring in the sixth minute from a five-metre maul and Ben Donaldson converted before the Reds did the exact same six minutes later with number Matt Faessler reeling off the back of one of their own and Lawson Creighton converted to equalise at 7-all.

A set piece play from Gordon allowed an unmarked Taleni Seu to cross for Waratahs second try and Donaldson converted before Creighton kicked a penalty for the Reds.

Six minutes from the break Suliasi Vunivalu burrowed over from the base of a ruck after his side managed 12 phases inside their opposition’s 22m line to give the hosts their first lead and Creighton converted.

Minutes before the break, Donaldson slotted a penalty to hold the scoreline at 17-17 at half time.

The Tahs came out strong in the second spell scoring early through Foketi and Harry Johnson-Holmes but Donaldson converted once and later kicked a penalty.

A late Peni Ravai try sweetened the deficit for the Reds in the 81st minute.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

It’s like winning the World Cup: Ta...

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua skipper Bitila Tawake says defending t...
News

Fiji needs more concessional grants...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad has reiterated the ne...
News

8 arrested for drunk and drive

Eight drivers were arrested in the last 24-hours for driving under ...
News

Man charged with rape of 12-yr-old ...

A 37-year-old man will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

It’s like winning the World Cup:...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Fiji needs more concessional gra...

News
Deputy Pri...

8 arrested for drunk and drive

News
Eight driv...

Man charged with rape of 12-yr-o...

News
A 37-year-...

Ba man to front court over an on...

News
A 26-year-...

Habosi, Kamikamica star in Racin...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Officer, 3 juveniles charged wit...

News
A Police o...

New Lautoka HA branch to enhance...

News
The Housin...

We have to match Canes forward p...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

$905K paid out in micro-business...

Business
The Fiji N...

Traditional healer charged with ...

News
A 61-year-...

8 arrested for drunk and drive

News
Eight driv...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

It’s like winning the World Cup: Tawake