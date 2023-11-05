Wainiqolo extends stay in Toulon till 2026

Former Fiji 7s Olympic Gold medalist and test international Jiuta Wainiqolo has extended his contract with French Top 14 Club Toulon for two seasons that is till the end of 2026.

Wainiqolo arrived in 2021 on the edge of the harbor after winning the Olympic title in Tokyo, the Flying Fijians flyer continued to progress in Rouge & Noir.

His qualities of support and speed have regularly panicked opposing defenses, making Wainiqolo a recognised winger in Toulonnais championship.

In the Var jersey, the 24-year-old played 52 matches and scored 20 tries.

His recent performances have allowed him to be selected nine times with the Flying Fijians and also featured in the recent Rugby World Cup in France.

Wainiqolo was voted best winger in the TOP 14 during the 2022-23 season by the Midi Olympique newspaper.