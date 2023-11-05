Sunday, November 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wainiqolo extends stay in Toulon till 2026

Photo Courtesy: Rugby Club Toulonnais

Former Fiji 7s Olympic Gold medalist and test international Jiuta Wainiqolo has extended his contract with French Top 14 Club Toulon for two seasons that is till the end of 2026.

Wainiqolo arrived in 2021 on the edge of the harbor after winning the Olympic title in Tokyo, the Flying Fijians flyer continued to progress in Rouge & Noir.

His qualities of support and speed have regularly panicked opposing defenses, making Wainiqolo a recognised winger in Toulonnais championship.

In the Var jersey, the 24-year-old played 52 matches and scored 20 tries.

His recent performances have allowed him to be selected nine times with the Flying Fijians and also featured in the recent Rugby World Cup in France.

Wainiqolo was voted best winger in the TOP 14 during the 2022-23 season by the Midi Olympique newspaper.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Futsal IDC

New Futsal IDC winner to be crowned...

A new winner will be crowned at the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal I...
2023 Futsal IDC

Nadi progresses to Futsal IDC final...

An undefeated Nadi side has progressed to the final of the 2023 Ext...
Rugby

Fijians star in Clermont’s big win

Fiji-born flyer Alivereti Raka and former Flying Fijians extended s...
News

Lack of materials delay road works:...

Fiji Roads Authority says the delay in the supply of bitumen has im...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New Futsal IDC winner to be crow...

2023 Futsal IDC
A new winn...

Nadi progresses to Futsal IDC fi...

2023 Futsal IDC
An undefea...

Fijians star in Clermont’s big w...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Lack of materials delay road wor...

News
Fiji Roads...

Fiji’s commitment to peace...

News
Prime Mini...

Labour keeping Coalition Govt ho...

News
The Fiji L...

Popular News

Turuva ruled out of Pacific Bowl...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Man dies in Viseisei bypass acci...

News
A 56-year-...

Investigate Ro Teimumu: Bainimar...

News
Former Pri...

Flying Fijians bonus paid out: V...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Prasad clocks fast Marathon time...

Sports
Fiji's fas...

Fijian quartet to start for Barb...

Rugby
Four Flyin...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 Women’s Futsal IDC (Nasinu vs Rewa)