Sunday, November 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wainiqolo snatches late winner for Toulon

Photo Courtesy: Rugby Club Toulonnais

Injured Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo, who made his return to the French Top 14 competition, snatched the late winner for 13-men RCT Toulon in their narrow 30-27 win over ASM Clermont today.

Fiji-born flyer Peceli Yato made a quick start to the match in favor of Clermont when he barged over the tryline to begin the proceedings and Benjamin Urdapilleta converted for a 7-0 lead.

Toulon regrouped and gave a harsh response through Noah Lolesio, author of a 100 per cent kick, opening the scoring with a penalty before Jules Coulon scored the first try for the side after a well-constructed maul.

Lolesio converted to give Toulon a 10-7 lead for the first time in the match.

ASM reacted quickly with a second try scored by Folau Fainga’a and Urdapilleta booted the conversion to put them back ahead 14-10.

Just before the break, Lolesio brought his team back to one one-point gap with a second penalty trailing 14-13.

The Toulonnais continued to have the ball and Lolesio began the second half as he finished the first, with a penalty while Coulon scored his second try after a crazy race making it easy for Lolesio to convert.

It was Urdapilleta, who brought Clermont back in the match with his first penalty while KilliaTixeront scored their third try under the post making it easy for Urdapilleta to convert between the sticks and again he slotted the second penalty for a 27-23 lead in the 71st minute.

In the remaining 10 minutes of the match, both sides were reduced to 13 players when Christopher Tolofua and Étienne Falgoux copped a yellow card each for foul plays on two different occasions.

A magnificent shift by Lolesio to Wainiqolo saw him crush through the heavy Clermont defense and give the advantage to the RCT a few minutes from the end of the match and Lolesio converted.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Cocagi dots, Nakarawa carded in Cas...

Flying Fijians extended squad member Adrea Cocagi scored a try in C...
News

Crash lands three in hospital: Poli...

Another serious accident case has been registered, reinforcing the ...
2023 Pacific Games

Krishna hat-trick in PGs 10-nil ope...

Fijian skipper Roy Krishna scored a hat-trick in Fiji's 10-0 thumpi...
Football

NZ U23 pair in All Stars Pac Cup sq...

New Zealand Under 23 stars Aaryan Raj and Luis Toomey have been inc...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Cocagi dots, Nakarawa carded in ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Crash lands three in hospital: P...

News
Another se...

Krishna hat-trick in PGs 10-nil ...

2023 Pacific Games
Fijian ski...

NZ U23 pair in All Stars Pac Cup...

Football
New Zealan...

Four Fijians for ASB Rugby Award...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Fijian academic, Professor Chand...

News
Academia a...

Popular News

Rabuka, Marape discuss West Papu...

News
Melanesian...

Karan breaks 30-year-old nationa...

2023 Pacific Games
22-year-ol...

Meaningful solutions are top pri...

News
Meaningful...

Rabuka attends APEC Summit in Sa...

News
Prime Mini...

Schools to re-open from tomorrow...

News
Schools ar...

External exams could shift to a ...

News
Education ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Cocagi dots, Nakarawa carded in Castres win