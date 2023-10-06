Friday, October 6, 2023
We are committed to systematic change: Tikoduadua

Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua speaks during a press conference in Suva.

The Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says that Government is committed to systematic and sustainable change, ensuring its not a band-aid on a festering wound but treating the root cause.

In a statement, Tikoduadua said that while he respects the concerns of Opposition MP Ketan Lal, it is essential to underscore a fundamental oversight in his comments.

Tikoduadua said policymaking, those that regard the internal workings of critical institutions like the Police Force, is an intricate and often lengthy process.

“It involves a meticulous review of existing frameworks, consultation with various stakeholders, and the implementation of reforms that consider both immediate needs and long-term sustainability.”

“It’s rather surprising that the honourable member expects us, within a year of our tenure, to rectify issues that persisted and went unaddressed during the 16 years their party held the reins. If comprehensive reforms could be achieved overnight, surely they would have championed such changes during their extended time in power.”

The Minister said that while I understand the desire for immediate results, it is imprudent to rush policy development and implementation without due diligence.

Tikoduadua encouraged the Opposition to approach this issue with a broader perspective, understanding the complexities of governance and appreciating the careful balancing act between expediency and effectiveness.

However, Lal claims that Tikoduadua should be held accountable for the incompetency displayed in addressing the matter.

Lal said it is disheartening to witness the lack of action accompanying his words.

“The Coalition government promised a change, a new era of governance focused on the welfare of its people. However, in the face of mounting concerns about both criminal elements and the very institution meant to protect us, citizens are left to question whether this promise is being fulfilled,” said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
