Monday, August 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ali commends fighting spirit of players

Undefeated Navua Coach Saiyad Ali said the team displayed a good fighting spirit in their 2-1 comeback win against host Nadi in their final group match of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park on Sunday.

The result saw the southerners finish second in Group A and progress to the semifinals.

While acknowledging the efforts of his players, Ali said the team reflected on its past performance and gave their all in the all-important match.

“Till the end, we were there fighting and scored the goals. My boys deserved the win,” Ali told FijiLive.

“One thing we have seen from the players in this tournament is that they have a fighting spirit since the first match against Navua. We kept fighting and eventually in the second half we managed to get the goals with the right momentum.”

“Even after the tie with Naitasiri, we were confident of beating Nadi and qualifying for the semifinals. It was the hunger and desire to play in the semifinal and the commitment shown by the boys. They were very disciplined and focused for the Nadi encounter.”

While the team will be enjoying their march into the semifinal round, Ali said there are a lot of improvements the team will need to do in the given month.

“It’s always a great feeling qualifying into the semifinal and it’s very special for my boys and officials who have been working very hard.”

“There was a lot of inconsistency and decision making but nevertheless, we believed that we’ll score and go through.”

“First we’ll have to assess the injuries and then give at least one week to our players to recover before we hit the pitch again. There are many areas we’ve got to look at after the three games and work on each player’s position as well.”

Alongside Navua, group leaders Lautoka has also cruised to the semifinal stages which will be played on 19 September.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

Ministry to upscale SEA programme

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development plans to upscale its...
News

DPP given more time to respond

The Suva Magistrates Court has given more time to the Office of the...
Business

Rise in scams and fraudulent scheme...

Vodafone Fiji says there has been a rise in scams targeting innocen...
2023 Battle of Giants

We were an unlucky side in BOG: Kha...

Ba coach Mohammed Ashif Khan has apologised to the fans for poor re...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ministry to upscale SEA programm...

2023-24 National Budget
The Minist...

DPP given more time to respond

News
The Suva M...

Rise in scams and fraudulent sch...

Business
Vodafone F...

We were an unlucky side in BOG: ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Ba coach M...

Barbie continues to dominate box...

Entertainment
Director G...

Kubu eyes Kenya 7s jumper

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

One step at a time, says Raiwalu...

PNC
With the P...

New Australian High Commissioner...

News
Newly appo...

Free medical checkup for HART re...

News
The Sai Pr...

We let the axe fall on our foot:...

2023 Battle of Giants
Rewa coach...

We failed to execute our plan, s...

2023 Battle of Giants
Ba coach M...

Champs Labasa suffer loss in BOG...

2023 Battle of Giants
Defending ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023-24 National Budget

Ministry to upscale SEA programme