We need to avoid cards: Kumar

Lautoka coach Ronil Kumar says his side needs to work on its discipline and stop getting penalised as the team has already qualified for the semifinal of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament next month.

Kumar said some of the key players were put to rest in their Group A matches against Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri due to yellow card situations.

“A must area to work on is our discipline on the field on the game day,” Kumar said.

“We need to avoid getting cards because that puts a player in doubt to feature in the next match.”

“A few players are on one yellow card but we don’t want to risk them. The game situation gets tough but that does not mean that we don’t have good players.”

“It’s about controlling emotions because we know the semifinal is not an easy ball game and we’ll need to maintain good discipline within ourselves then display that on the field.”

Kumar highlighted the Blues will need to make wise decisions on the field while they are anticipating a tough encounter in the semifinal.

“I think we need to have a change in mindset in how we approach the game.”

“We are not sure of who we will be playing in the semifinal but whichever team we play, we will need to take a very cautious approach.”

“Communication is something else we will focus on and work on our transitions.”

Bargain Box Lautoka have cruised into the semifinal as Group A leaders while Southern Forest Navua are runners up.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
