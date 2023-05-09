Tuesday, May 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

West schools approved to join ROG program

The Education Ministry has endorsed the Pacific Recycling Foundation’s proposal to upscale the Recycling on the Go (ROG) program in the Western Division.

Lautoka’s Jasper Williams High School and Nadi Sangam Primary School will join the program this year.

The ROG Ambassadors Program is an initiative of the Pacific Recycling Foundation in partnership with Swire Shipping.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo said they are absolutely delighted to take the program to the Western Division after successfully piloting it in Jai Narayan College.

“We received the Ministry of Education’s endorsement last week on our request to upscale the program to two more schools in 2023. The ROG program will be running in three schools this year as the Ministry has also endorsed for the program to continue for another year at Jai Narayan College.”

He said they are equally grateful to Swire Shipping for their continued support of the program.

“Preparatory works have commenced for the launches, implementation of the program and a comprehensive training program aimed at impacting mind set and behaviour change toward recycling,” said Deo.

He said the implementation of the ROG Ambassadors program in an all-girls boarding/day scholar school as well as a primary school, both in the Western Division is expected to provide PRF with useful data that can be compared with the findings from Jai Narayan College and used for further up scaling as well as policy development.

Deo said while the ROG Ambassadors Program is aimed at inculcating best practices of recycling aimed at impacting mind set and behaviour change, it should also be noted that a significant number of recyclables from these three schools will no longer end up at the landfill or dumpsites but instead be taken for recycling.

He added that they have made submissions for the Government to commit to a partnership to upscale the program to more schools in Fiji.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Laid off ATS workers get their jobs...

More than 200 Air Terminal Services (ATS) employees that were laid ...
News

Past Govt’s perception led to...

The perception and view of the former Government that the Bose Levu...
Rugby

Drua depart for final away games

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua left for Australia today for their f...
News

Mission Jeanne d’Arc on lookout for...

Lieutenant Mathieu says one of the key initiatives in the deploymen...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Laid off ATS workers get their j...

News
More than ...

Past Govt’s perception led...

News
The percep...

Drua depart for final away games...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Mission Jeanne d’Arc on lookout ...

News
Lieutenant...

We want to remove barriers to in...

Business
Deputy Pri...

Ministers discuss Labour Inspect...

Business
Fiji’s Min...

Popular News

One more job to do, says Malele

Rugby
Fijian War...

147 drivers booked in the last 2...

News
Police has...

Man dies in hit and run Nadi acc...

News
A 54-year-...

Crowne Plaza enters Fiji’s touri...

Business
IHG Hotels...

Waqa to debut, Derenalagi back f...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Laid off ATS workers get their j...

News
More than ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Laid off ATS workers get their jobs back