West schools approved to join ROG program

The Education Ministry has endorsed the Pacific Recycling Foundation’s proposal to upscale the Recycling on the Go (ROG) program in the Western Division.

Lautoka’s Jasper Williams High School and Nadi Sangam Primary School will join the program this year.

The ROG Ambassadors Program is an initiative of the Pacific Recycling Foundation in partnership with Swire Shipping.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo said they are absolutely delighted to take the program to the Western Division after successfully piloting it in Jai Narayan College.

“We received the Ministry of Education’s endorsement last week on our request to upscale the program to two more schools in 2023. The ROG program will be running in three schools this year as the Ministry has also endorsed for the program to continue for another year at Jai Narayan College.”

He said they are equally grateful to Swire Shipping for their continued support of the program.

“Preparatory works have commenced for the launches, implementation of the program and a comprehensive training program aimed at impacting mind set and behaviour change toward recycling,” said Deo.

He said the implementation of the ROG Ambassadors program in an all-girls boarding/day scholar school as well as a primary school, both in the Western Division is expected to provide PRF with useful data that can be compared with the findings from Jai Narayan College and used for further up scaling as well as policy development.

Deo said while the ROG Ambassadors Program is aimed at inculcating best practices of recycling aimed at impacting mind set and behaviour change, it should also be noted that a significant number of recyclables from these three schools will no longer end up at the landfill or dumpsites but instead be taken for recycling.

He added that they have made submissions for the Government to commit to a partnership to upscale the program to more schools in Fiji.