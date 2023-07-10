Monday, July 10, 2023
Woman charged over crime proceeds possession

A woman who is alleged to have been in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime has been charged by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Economic Crime Unit.

The accused, a 45-year-old businesswoman, is alleged to have between August to December 2016, received and disposed of more than $44,000.

Her husband was charged last week with the theft of the said money, whilst he was employed as an Information Technology Manager.

He allegedly stole the money and conducted a total of 13 transactions into her account amounting to more than $44,000 between August to December 2016.

She has been charged with one count of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime and will be produced at the Magistrates Court in Lautoka today.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
