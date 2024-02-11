Woman charged with possession of illicit drugs

A 27-year-old woman will be produced at the Suva Magistrate’s Court tomorrow charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drug after she was allegedly found with methamphetamine by the Nabua Quick Response Team on Friday.

The accused who works in Nadi was arrested with three others, who have since been questioned and released.

According to police, the seized substances were sent for analysis and confirmed to be methamphetamine, weighing over three kilograms.

In a separate arrest in the Southern Division, a 54-year-old man is in police custody following the seizure of two zip-lock plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine in Makoi yesterday.

Divisional Police Commander South, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce said cash was also seized believed to be from proceeds of crime.

SSP Vocevoce said also taken in under arrest is a 29-year-old man of Samabula after he was found with clear plastic zip lock bags containing white crystal like substances believed to be methamphetamine.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.

In Lautoka, two men aged 46 and 37 years old were arrested in Naikabula after they were found with white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and white powder believed to be cocaine.

The Divisional Police Commander West, Senior Superintendent of Police Iakobo Vaisewa said also seized was more than $4000 believed to be from proceeds of crime.

The Fiji Police Force is again appealing to the public to refrain from consuming methamphetamine because of the high health risks associated with the drug currently circulating in the country, which can also result in the loss of life.

Methamphetamine is highly addictive, causing agitation, increased heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, body temperature, anxiety and paranoia. High doses may cause convulsions, cardiovascular collapse, stroke or even death.

The Fiji Police is concerned with the health risk associated with the production of this synthetic drug which is the final product of a chemical process involving various chemical compounds, some of which are dangerous and yet local dealers are exploiting the vulnerable (users) for financial gain.

The Fiji Police Force is also appealing for information in relation to drug activities in their communities and to contact Crime Stoppers Hotline 919.