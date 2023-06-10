Woman found dead in Nabua

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Bayview Heights last night.

The incident occurred at a home belonging to a 52-year-old man, who was inside his house when he heard a commotion outside and found his 50-year-old security officer arguing with a woman standing outside the gate and whilst trying to defuse the situation, he noticed another woman lying motionless in his garage.

A call was made to Nabua Police, whereby they attended to the report and took the 50-year-old security officer into custody.