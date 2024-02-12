Tuesday, February 13, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Woman fronts court for illicit drug possession

A 27-year-old woman is expected to be produced at the Suva Magistrate’s Court charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drug, after she was allegedly found with methamphetamine by the Nabua Quick Response Team, last Friday.

Police said the accused who works in Nadi was arrested with three others, who have since been questioned and released.

The seized substances were sent for analysis and confirmed to be methamphetamine weighing more than 3 kilograms.

The matter is to be called at 2:30pm.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

The local football fraternity is mourning the loss of prominent coa...
Football

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face NZ i...

The Digicel Fiji Kulas finished second in Group A of the OFC Women’...
News

Nadi teen to compete in double page...

17-year-old Ashlin Alveena Prasad has bagged another opportunity to...
Entertainment

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea i...

Usher just said "Yeah!" to marrying Jennifer Goicoechea. The sin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

Football
The local ...

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face N...

Football
The Digice...

Nadi teen to compete in double p...

News
17-year-ol...

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoeche...

Entertainment
Usher just...

Swift’s Super Bowl airtime...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Fijiana XVs to face Wallaroos in...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Popular News

Inmate’s death sparks rigo...

News
Attorney-G...

Cabinet endorses 2024-2025 Fisca...

News
Cabinet ha...

Schools reopen in Northern Divis...

News
The Minist...

Framework on medicinal marijuana...

News
A policy f...

Weather Office keeps close track...

News
The Fiji M...

Baselala siblings unite in Drua ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies