Woman fronts court for illicit drug possession

A 27-year-old woman is expected to be produced at the Suva Magistrate’s Court charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drug, after she was allegedly found with methamphetamine by the Nabua Quick Response Team, last Friday.

Police said the accused who works in Nadi was arrested with three others, who have since been questioned and released.

The seized substances were sent for analysis and confirmed to be methamphetamine weighing more than 3 kilograms.

The matter is to be called at 2:30pm.