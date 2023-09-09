Yada ruled out of Olympic Qualifier final

Outstanding Fijian midfielder Aporosa Yada has been ruled out of today’s grand final of the 2023 OFC Olympic Qualifier against host and favorites New Zealand.

Team Manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that Yada picked up a knee injury during the team’s final training session in Auckland on Friday and will be rested.

Reddy said Ba’s Gulam Razool will replace Yada and team up with Brendon McMullen and Nabil Begg in midfield.

The Junior Bula Boys will face New Zealand at 7pm at the North Harbour Stadium.