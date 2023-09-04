Monday, September 4, 2023
Yato scores as Clermont beat champions

An early try to livewire openside flanker Peceli Yato proved important as ASM Clermont overcame Top 14 defending champions La Rochelle 11-10 at Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin yesterday.

Yato caught the visitors napping to cross over just two minutes into the game for Clermont’s lone try of the match.

Clermont pivot Benjamin Urdapilleta added two penalties to keep them out of reach.

La Rochelle fought hard to keep in the game with a converted try to number eight Judicael Cancoriet as blindside winger Dillyn Leyds added a late penalty, but it was too little too late.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
