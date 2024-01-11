Thursday, January 11, 2024
Year 13 results out, 90pc pass rate achieved

Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination (FY13CE) provisional results are out today and the Ministry of Education has recorded a 90 per cent pass rate in comparison to 89 per cent in 2022.

A total of 7717 students sat for the examination.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro said these results are provisional for 30 days giving an opportunity to students to have their marks recount at $5 per subject or remark at a rate of $25 per subject respectively.

Exam results can be accessed through: www.examresults.gov.fj with respective student’s unique examination identification number and personal credentials.

Students who may find difficulties in accessing online results can visit their respective schools or District Education Office from 8am onwards.

Radrodro is advising parents, guardians and teachers to provide trhe necessary support to students in making wise decisions on their future career and academic pursuits.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
