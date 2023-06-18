Youngster Rabo dedicates goal to mum

Young Rewa attacker Asivorosi Rabo, who scored a goal in Rewa’s 3-2 victory over Ba in the second semifinal of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT, dedicated the goal to his mum Salote Rabo.

The 19-year-old said his aim was to help Rewa qualify for the final of the tournament and award it to his mum who turned 44 recently.

“It was an important goal for me. From day 1 I was trying to reach the net for my mum. I was really determined to score a goal in this tournament.”

“She recently celebrated her birthday and her wish was for me to score a goal and win the tournament. I have fulfilled one wish and now my target is to win the FACT for her.”

“When I got the ball from Iosefo Verevou, my mum was on my mind and a voice came from within to just score. I took the shot and scored and ran towards the crowd where my mum was sitting and this one’s for her. She is my super mum and my pillar of strength.”

The former Fiji Under 20 extended squad member added that playing against Lautoka in the final will not be easy but he is eager to give his best.

“I’ll try to improve my shooting game. My shots were not very powerful today but I hope to improve on them before the final.”

“Lautoka is a very top team with a lot of players from the national team and also from the Under 20 team. They play very fast and technical football which I’m trying to adapt to.”

“Most challenging part for me will be countering their speedy forwards. I’ll just have to stiffen myself to go up against them.”

“The boys in the team really motivate each other and we know finals will be tough but I just want to go out there and play for Rewa and for my mum.”

AK Plumbing/Glamada Investments Rewa will take on Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka at 3pm in the final on Sunday.